Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ciena worth $51,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. 30,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

