Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 19,880 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

