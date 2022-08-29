Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.59. 581,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The company has a market cap of $261.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

