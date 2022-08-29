Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.26.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

