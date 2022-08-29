Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $207.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.