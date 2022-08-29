Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW) Short Interest Up 186.9% in August

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 408,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

