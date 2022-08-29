Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sanshu Inu Coin Profile
Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.
Sanshu Inu Coin Trading
