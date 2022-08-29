Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $2,834,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.