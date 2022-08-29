Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

SIS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,105. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.24. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

