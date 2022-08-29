Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 2.1 %

EPA SU opened at €124.70 ($127.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €132.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

