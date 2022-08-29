Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $26.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.59 on Monday. Scor has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

