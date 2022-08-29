Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 772,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 952.8 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Monday. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

