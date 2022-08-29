Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 772,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 952.8 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Monday. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.