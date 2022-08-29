Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Select Sands stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

