SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SelectQuote Stock Down 22.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 35,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

