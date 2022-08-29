Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,048. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

