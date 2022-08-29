Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 12,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 230,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

