Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 26,445 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Senseonics Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $826.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.94.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

