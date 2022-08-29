Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

SRTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

