Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

SRTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.