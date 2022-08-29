Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Shadows has a market cap of $301,667.41 and approximately $24,011.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003896 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088074 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

