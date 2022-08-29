Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can currently be purchased for about $19.36 or 0.00098723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $826,877.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

