Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 19.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Shopify worth $158,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $32.03. 724,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,827,426. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.