Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $65,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 286,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

