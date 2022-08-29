Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rises By 16.3%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,220,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

ATVI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,545. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

