Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 59.0%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
