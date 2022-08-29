Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Drops By 33.1%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALBKF opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

