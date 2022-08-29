Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Increases By 15.5%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aravive Price Performance

ARAV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,746. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Aravive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

About Aravive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.