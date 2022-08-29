Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Increases By 15.5%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ARAV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,746. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
