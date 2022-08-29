Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Grows By 22.6%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLZE traded down 0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting 7.55. 113,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

