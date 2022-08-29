Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 21.8%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 515,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $41.00 during trading hours on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Get Rating)

Read More

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.