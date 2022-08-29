Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declines By 57.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP remained flat at $25.08 during midday trading on Friday. 19,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

