Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Declines By 19.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 900,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,143. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

