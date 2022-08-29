Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 43.3%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DLY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,315. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

