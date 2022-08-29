Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Drops By 19.8%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 624,452 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

