Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Increases By 55.6%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,094. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.