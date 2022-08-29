Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Decreases By 27.8%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LINK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Further Reading

