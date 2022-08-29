Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rises By 77.3%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,021.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF remained flat at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

