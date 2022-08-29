Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 84.8%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

