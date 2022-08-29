Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Drops By 19.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

