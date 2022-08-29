Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 37.9%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
MFCSF remained flat at $7.93 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
