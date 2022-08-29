Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Decreases By 37.9%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF remained flat at $7.93 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Medical Facilities

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

