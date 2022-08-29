Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Declines By 61.0%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,558. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.