Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Grows By 191.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 191.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RRSSF remained flat at 0.97 on Friday. Neometals has a one year low of 0.51 and a one year high of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.97.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

