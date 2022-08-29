Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Grows By 45.5%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.8 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $39.99 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

