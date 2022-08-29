Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Rises By 71.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 on Monday. NS Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.