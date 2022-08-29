Short Interest in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Decreases By 22.6%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
O-I Glass Trading Down 0.8 %
OI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. 58,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
