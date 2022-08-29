Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Drops By 40.0%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,214,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 20,342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

PALAF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 303,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Paladin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.