Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Drops By 40.0%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,214,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 20,342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Paladin Energy Price Performance
PALAF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 303,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Paladin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
