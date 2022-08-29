Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rises By 22.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.6003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pennon Group Company Profile

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

