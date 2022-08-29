Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 63.9%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PVSP remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372,160. Pervasip has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Pervasip
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pervasip (PVSP)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.