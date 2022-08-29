Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 63.9%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PVSP remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372,160. Pervasip has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

