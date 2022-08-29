Short Interest in QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Grows By 100.0%

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QNB Stock Performance

QNBC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404. QNB has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.15%.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

