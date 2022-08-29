Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rises By 49.0%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Rattler Midstream Stock Performance

NASDAQ RTLR remained flat at $15.22 on Friday. 6,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.86. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rattler Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

