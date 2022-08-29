Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Declines By 24.3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $308.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

