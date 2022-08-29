Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Increases By 43.0%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

Shares of RTOKY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.06. 33,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,515. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

